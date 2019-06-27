Smallest contestant stands tallest in Oh Say Can You Sing finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Even though she was the youngest competitor, 9-year-old Amara Powell stood taller than the rest Wednesday evening at the Oh Say Can You Sing finale.

The Jacksonville girl belted out all the notes to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" she needed to win over the competition’s judges and audience alike to claim the $500 grand prize and the opportunity of a lifetime.

Now she gets to perform in front of an even bigger crowd when she sings the national anthem at “Red, White & Boom,” News4Jax’s live broadcast on the Fourth of July. It's a moment she looks forward to.

"On the Fourth of July when we have the fireworks and I sing the national anthem, I want all my family to come out," said Amara, who had the largest number of votes among the 12,000 cast.

Amara has been singing her whole life. While she began by posting videos on Facebook, she has now been able to translate her talents into success on the big stage in front of a live television audience.

She originally auditioned for Oh Say Can You Sing simply because she loved to sing. She likely never imagined she would run away with the competition and win it all.

