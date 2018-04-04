One Spark sets stage for innovation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lights, camera, innovation: One Spark 2018 offers a bevy of talented entertainers and inventors under one roof in Daily's Place new state-of-the-art facility this Friday and Saturday.

A preview event will get the creative juices flowing Thursday with a public sneak peek of the new Idea City footprint and the first look at 2018 creators.

Attendees will also hear from a neuroscientist determined to crack the code on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, a CEO and winner of a Techstars global startup competition, and a social entrepreneur bringing tangible solutions to the homeless and working poor in Tampa.

One Spark After Dark will feature creative local bands and DJs both Friday and Saturday nights.

“We are excited to finally take the wraps off Idea City and its many innovation neighborhoods where entrepreneurs, businesses and performers come together and share ideas and experiences with the community,” said One Spark Ventures president Chris Carter.

“We have curated a talented group of creators from an applicant pool of more than 330 teams, and have recruited three inspirational speakers who will share their stories of taking an idea and turning it into a mission. This is topped off by a talented lineup of diverse entertainers from multiple genres to bring Idea City to life at night,” Carter said.

One Spark is a nonprofit committed to fostering environments of creativity and innovation.

The company does this by connecting entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world with the community, providing a platform for engagement and making the connections innovators need to move their ideas forward at One Spark branded events and festivals.

The One Spark festival is one of the most efficient ways for individuals and teams to receive market validation, direct feedback and to network with those who may be able to provide personal or professional connections to advance innovative ideas to the next stage of development.

One Spark 2018 takes place April 6-7 within Daily’s Place at EverBank Field in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.

