"Queer Eye" star, FAMU grad returns to campus to give dorms makeover

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Karamo Brown, the culture expert of the Netflix reboot - "Queer Eye," returned to his alma mater, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, to transform the dorms.

Brown partnered with Home Goods to give FAMU's Gibbs Hall lounge an extreme makeover. He told People magazine this was the first time he had been back to campus since he graduated.

He took on two spaces, the common area and a few bedrooms. The design concept incorporates the school colors orange, and green, with an eclectic-modern-cozy motif. In his Instagram post about the space he calls it a "relaxation nook." Green in the foliage and orange in the fabrics of the club chairs make it worthy of Rattler pride.

Brown said students in college work so hard, they should have a place where they can balance work and fun.

Gibbs Hall was built at the historically black college in 1955 and last remodeled in 1989. It is a four-story building with 93 units.

