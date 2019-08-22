Review: Latest entry in ‘Fallen' franchise is fairly forgettable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Movie audiences faced an unusual situation back in 2013: They had a choice between two different action films that both depicted the White House being taken over by bad guys.

It was "White House Down" with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx vs. "Olympus Has Fallen" starring Gerard Butler as a heroic Secret Service agent.

The latter proved to be the bigger moneymaker, thanks to a much smaller budget and some wild action scenes by director Antoine Fuqua.

That led to a 2016 sequel that saw Butler reprise his role as agent Mike Banning in "London Has Fallen." It featured great locations and more impressive action, but suffered from a hard-to-buy storyline. The movie still managed to be another solid moneymaker, opening the door for a third release in the franchise: "Angel Has Fallen."

Angel Has Fallen Rated: R Run time: 2 hours, 1 minute ★★ out of 5

Former stuntman-turned-director Ric Roman Waugh ("Shot Caller") starts off this latest installment with a surprisingly mundane tactical sequence that has Banning hunting adversaries inside a building. The scene concludes with our leading man unleashing a barrage of unnecessary F-bombs that earns the film an R-rating within the first five minutes.

Character-wise, it seems an undisciplined move for someone who is supposed to be a highly-disciplined security agent.

As the story moves forward, we find out that Banning is battling the mental/physical scars from his previous adventures and is hesitant to accept a newly offered position as head of the Secret Service.

One man who wants him to take the job is the new President of the United States, the returning Morgan Freeman, who played the Speaker of the House and the Vice President in the previous films.

Freeman doesn't have a lot of screen time but does take part in probably the best scene in the movie: an attack by a swarm of weaponized drones on the president as he and his Secret Service detail enjoy a fishing trip. That sequence is impressive, scary and well-executed.

After that, the film becomes very run-of-the-mill as Banning is suspected of orchestrating the assassination attempt and becomes a man on the run. (Think: "The Fugitive" but not done nearly as well. Butler is not quite the leading man that Harrison Ford is.)

As for the supporting cast, it's fairly ho-hum. Jada Pinkett Smith plays a stern FBI agent who does little more than bark a steady stream of impatient orders to her underlings, while Danny Huston plays the most generic of bad guys.

The one standout is the unexpected appearance of Nick Nolte halfway into the film. The veteran actor injects some needed emotional and comic elements into the movie.

The script by director Waugh, Robert Mark Kamen ("Karate Kid") and Matt Cook ("Patriots Day") rarely rises above predictable, and even the twists are no big surprise.

The first two movies had the benefit of great backdrops: the White House and the city of London.

"Angel Has Fallen" has a lot of forests and nondescript buildings. (Most of the film was shot in the UK and Bulgaria doubling as the U.S.)

One particular annoyance: Multiple shots where the people on camera go in and out of focus as they move around. It's distracting and seems amateurish for a major film.

It's not that "Angel Has Fallen" is a horrible movie… it's just so very, "Been there, done that." It makes for a very unmemorable experience.

