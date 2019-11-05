Ringo Starr coming to St. Augustine in 2020

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Musican Ringo Starr on stage at "SiriusXM's Town Hall With Ringo Starr" And Host Russell Brand and Moderator Don Was Live On SiriusXM's The Spectrum Channel performs at Troubadour on January 30, 2012 in West…

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Legendary former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in 2020.

On Monday, Starr announced the details for a North American Tour with his current All Starr Band which features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart. Each band member must have at least three hit songs of their own and back up Starr on his own catalog of Beatles and solo classics, Rolling Stone reported.

Tickets for the June 26 show go on sale Friday, Nov. 8. at 10 a.m. and start at $52.

Starr recently released his 20th studio record, "What's My Name."

