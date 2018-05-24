Seaworld, Busch Gardens offer free admission for veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. veterans and up to three guests can enjoy a day at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens for free as a salute to their service.

The offer runs from May 24 through July 4 as part of the theme parks' Waves of Honor ticket program.

“The men and women who serve this country in the U.S. Armed Services are incredibly important, and we’re proud to extend our gratitude to these brave men and women and their families,” said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “We hope this invitation to all veterans allows them to make incredible memories with their families at our parks.”

Since SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment started the Waves of Honor program in 2005, more than 9 million active military, veterans and their families have visited the parks for free, which represents an estimated value of $300 million.

The free admission offer is available at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The offer applies to all U.S. veterans and retirees who have honorably served and up to three guests.

Veterans can go online to get and redeem their complimentary one-day-pass tickets by clicking HERE.

