Singer-songwriter John Mayer to perform in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. - Singer/songwriter John Mayer has announced that he will perform in Georgia at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood as part of his 2019 World Tour.

The performance will take place Saturday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 1 at noon. The Live Nation website says there is a four (4) ticket limit for this event.

Mayer’s 2019 World Tour begins in March in New Zealand and Australia and then will head to Asia through April, a press release said.

Known for such hits as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” the concerts are said to feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career.

Mayer has won seven Grammy Awards and has earned a record seven U.S. #1 hits on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist, the press release said.

