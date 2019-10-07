Sneak Peek video of 'The Little Mermaid Live'

Get pumped!

The Little Mermaid Live released a teaser video announcing the cast of the new Broadway musical.

The 30-second video announced some big names.

Auli'i Cravalho will be playing princess Ariel. You may recognize her voice from her role as Moana in the hit Disney movie released in 2016.

Playing alongside Cravalho is Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos and Graham Phillips.

"Little Mermaid Live" is scheduled to premiere Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. EST.

