St. Augustine, Brunswick on Forbes' list of top small towns for fireworks

Forbes magazine, which can travel to any big-city fireworks display in the world and put it on the company tab, turned its attention the other way this year, putting together a list of the best small-town Independence Day celebrations in the country.

Two celebrations in our backyard made it into the magazine's top 10:

Truckee, California Stowe, Vermont St. Augustine Bend, Oregon Brunswick, Georgia Bristol, Rhode Island Old Orchard Beach, Maine Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Flagstaff, Arizona Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Forbes' writer Barbara Noe Kennedy noted that, with St. Augustine's historic pedigree, "What better place to celebrate?"

And about Brunswick, she wrote: "You’ll be wrapped up in old-timey-ness at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, where festivities include sack races, tug of wars, horseshoe tossing, free South Georgia watermelon, and, at dusk, fireworks over the East River and Oglethorpe Bay."

