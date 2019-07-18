Stones fans: What you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rolling Stones will perform Friday night in Jacksonville for the first time in 30 years.



Nearly 50,000 Stones fans will be painting TIAA Bank Field black as one of 13 lucky American cities to host the No Filter tour.



Here's a timeline for Friday:

Noon - Box office at Gate 1 opens

4 p.m. - Stadium parking lots open

6 p.m. - Gates open

7:30 p.m. - Show begins

The Revivalist will join open the show at 7:30 p.m. Once the Stones take the stage, they're expected to perform for two hours.

Concertgoers are reminded of the following safety information so they can always get what they want while attending the event:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. All concertgoers, personal belongings and bags are subject to security inspection prior to admittance into the stadium, including by walk-through magnetometers and/or magnetic wands.

The standard Jaguars game day clear bag policy will be in effect for the concert. The Jaguars and SMG strongly encourage fans to avoid bringing any type of bag to the concert. Fans are permitted to carry a wallet or small clutch bag no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches

Parking, ride-share, additional prohibited items and full event information can be found on the TIAA Bank Field website. Fans should note that outside food and beverages are prohibited.

Tickets for the concert will be delivered predominately via mobile device. Fans should have their tickets ready and photo brightness turned up for easy scanning. Re-entry is prohibited.

All guests with field-level tickets should enter through either Gate 1 or Gate 4 for easy access.

The box office will handle all will call and event day ticket purchases. Temporary box office parking is available until 3:30 p.m.

Music fans who do not secured a ticket are strongly encouraged to purchase at the box office or through verified providers including Ticketmaster.

