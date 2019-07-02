The 3 best horror movies screening around Jacksonville this week

Looking for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of horror movies showing on the big screen in and around Jacksonville.

Here are the best horror films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set for wide release on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wall Street Journal's John Anderson said, "When a movie like 'Midsommar' comes along, and goes out of its way to so flamboyantly flout convention, it deserves credit just for being undefinable," while Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune noted, "The movie works best, I think, as a black-comic treatise on what can befall a garden-variety passive-aggressive mixed blessing of a boyfriend if he's not careful."

It's screening at Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX (9525 Phillips Highway) through Thursday, July 4; Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.), Regal River City Marketplace (12884 City Center Blvd.) and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Monday, July 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Annabelle Comes Home

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists, Ed and Lorraine Warren, bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy and her friends.

With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Annabelle Comes Home" is well worth a watch.

"The reason the movie works, I think, is simple. The actresses are all strong," according to Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune, while the Globe and Mail's Brad Wheeler said, "What follows is excellent, uncomplicated and well-wrought house-of-horrors fun, complete with a message about self-blame and the real things that haunt us."

It's playing at Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX (9525 Phillips Highway), Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.) and Regal River City Marketplace (12884 City Center Blvd.) through Thursday, July 4; and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Monday, July 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Child's Play

Karen, a single mother, gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. This is a contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic.

With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Child's Play" is well worth a watch.

"Who would have guessed that a 'Child's Play' film would leave us with less popcorn-rattling jump scares and more existential questions about the role of Alexa in our lives?" noted Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service, while Espinof's Kiko Vega said, "A well-made modern retelling of this classic horror film that accurately portrays the times we live in."

You can catch it at Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX (9525 Phillips Highway), Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.) and Regal River City Marketplace (12884 City Center Blvd.) through Thursday, July 4; and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Monday, July 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor.

