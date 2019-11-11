The Chainsmokers to headline The Players' Military Appreciation Day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The award-winning duo, The Chainsmokers, will highlight Military Appreciation Day next March, The Players Championship officials announced Monday.

The concert will be held Tuesday, March 10, on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on the world-famous island green 17th hole.

They will be the headline act of several military-focused initiatives throughout tournament week that will honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

The concert will immediately follow the Military Appreciation Day Ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday parking is $15 and must be purchased in advance.

No. 17. @TheChainsmokers. March 10th.



Tuesdays at the Island Green will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/YkMpkV5Wmr — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) November 11, 2019

