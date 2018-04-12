Universal hiring for 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs

Universal plans to put more than 3,000 to work this summer with full- and part-time jobs.

Positions include attractions, food services, and sales, among other areas of employment. There are also other opportunities available in information technology, finance, marketing and human resources.

In addition to competitive pay, Universal Orlando has some great perks for its employees. These include: free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.

To learn more about the job that's right for you, click HERE.

