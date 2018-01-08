Universal's Harry Potter attraction revamp in the works

The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle experience. Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

After a great response this holiday season to the Magic Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, Universal Orlando announced it's working on a new year-round projection show.

Last year's holiday display included an almost seven minute projection show, which fans loved. This prompted the park to incorporate it all year long. The show included scenes from the movie and featured some of the fans' favorite characters.

Universal says the projection show should be opening in mid-November and will include "incredible music and lighting spectacles on the Hogwarts castle."

This is one several additions the park has announced for the year of 2018. The Fast & Furious- Supercharged will be opening in spring, along with the Aventura Hotel in August.