Wait for It: Hamilton coming to Jacksonville for 2019-20 season

Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of 'Hamilton' performs on stage during 'Hamilton' Grammy performance in February 2016. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Broadway fans won't be able to say no to this: the FSCJ Artist Series is bringing Hamilton to Jacksonville for the 2019-20 season.

In the meantime, the Artist Series hopes to have few empty chairs in the upcoming season as more fans get to know the Broadway productions it's bringing to Jacksonville.

The Artist Series announced Monday that the 2018-19 Broadway in Jacksonville season will include:

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Nov. 13-18)

Les Miserables (Jan. 22-27)

Waitress (March 12-17)

School of Rock (April 16-20)

All performances will be at the Times-Union Center.

Season ticket subscribers for 2018-19 will have the benefit of being first in line for Hamilton tickets the following season with their season ticket renewal option, Artist Series executive director Dr. Milt Russos said.

Performances for The King and I and Les Miserables are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Waitress the Musical will not have a performance on Sunday evening.

School of Rock will not be performed on Easter Sunday for both the matinee and evening performances.

Subscribers can choose alternate performances at the package price with no additional cost.

Season tickets to the FSCJ Artist Series’ 2018‐19 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, are on sale now, with four‐show package prices starting at just $159. Season ticket prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. A renewal brochure and invoice has been mailed to current FSCJ Artist Series subscribers and should arrive within the week.

Current subscribers can renew online with no seat changes at fscjartistseries.org, or by calling 904-632‐5000 or 888-860‐BWAY, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.‐5 p.m. Current subscribers may also mail their invoices to the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W. State Street, #109, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Upon renewing, current subscribers have the opportunity to request changes to their seating location. In addition, current subscribers who renew before May 8, 2018, will receive an additional savings of $10 off per season ticket subscription they renew.

New subscribers can order their season tickets to reserve their seats for all four shows long before single tickets are available to the public. New subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling 904- 632‐5000 or 888-860‐BWAY, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.‐5 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets before June 8, 2018. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at this time by calling (904) 632‐5050 or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

