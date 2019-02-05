Watch 'Incredibles 2' for $1 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

Kristin Walker took her family to watch Finding Dory at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville for the Family Night event in 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will show a screening of “Incredibles 2” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, on the high-definition video board at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Admission is just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids’ activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables.

The ballpark’s concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will also be open.

The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is just $1 per person at the home plate gate. Movie Night attendees should park in Lot P.

Those attending are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be allowed on the field.

