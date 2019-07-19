What to know before Rolling Stones 'Start Me Up'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After months of delays as Mick Jagger recovered from heart surgery, we're counting the hours before the Rolling Stones take the stage of TIAA Bank Field.



The legendary rockers are expected to give fans some satisfaction during what is promised to be a two-hour set in Jacksonville, one of only 13 American cities on the No Filter Tour.

If you've waited this long for tickets, we're told some are still available at the stadium box office that opens at noon. Ticketmaster is also still an option as resales are also available online. Prices range from $69 to $500.

The stadium's parking lots open at 4 p.m. -- $40 per car. The gate to The Bank open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with The Relevant. Mick, Keith, Karl, Dick, Ronnie and Charlie are expected to take the stage about 9 p.m.

Remember, there are things you can and can’t bring.

You can bring:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, that are not bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches. You can also use a one-gallon plastic freezer bag.

You can also bring clutches with wrist or shoulder straps that are not bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

You cannot bring:

Oversized tote bags

Backpacks of any kind

Fanny packs

Seat cushions

Diaper bags

Camera or binoculars cases

Outside food and beverage (News4Jax is attempting to find out whether fans can bring in empty water bottles to fill once inside.)

What to expect:

It will be hot and rainstorms are a concern, although the latest Weather Authority forecast is that the showers should end about the time the stadium opens. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will have about 45 firefighters at the stadium and two buses will be available for people to cool off, with more on standby.

If you don't like spoilers, don't continue reading.

Those who have followed the tour report the Stones' set list has been pretty consistent (although the band added the 1969 hit "Mercy Mercy" during their Washington, D.C. concert two weeks ago):

"Street Fighting Man"

"Let's Spend the Night Together"

"Tumbling Dice"

"Sad Sad Sad"

"You Got Me Rocking"

"You Can't Always Get What You Want"

"Angie"

"Dead Flowers"

"Sympathy for the Devil"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"You Got the Silver"

"Before They Make Me Run"

"Miss You"

"Paint It Black"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Start Me Up"

"Jumpin' Jack Flash"

"Brown Sugar"



Encore

"Gimme Shelter"

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.