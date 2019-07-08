Wynonna Judd to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Country music icon Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

Wyonna has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and The Amp St. Augustine Box Offices, or ticketmaster.com.

TIME: Doors 6:30pm / Show 7:30pm TICKET PRICE: $94.50 – Rows A through B

PRICE: $79.50 – Rows C through N || $68.50 – All Remaining Rows

Click here for more information.

