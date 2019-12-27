Pilot and JU grad plays Christmas carol for holiday travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flying is widely considered the safest way to travel, and now it might be the most festive, too.

At least that was the case for a Christmas Day flight heading from Newark, New Jersey, to Kansas City, Missouri. United Express pilot Joseph Tar Schmidt broke out his violin to serenade passengers with a classic Christmas carol.

“It was truly an honor to play for our lovely customers this Christmas,” Schmidt, a 2015 Jacksonville University graduate, tweeted Thursday along with a short video clip of the tune. “Bringing holiday cheer one carol at a time!”

Schmidt, who studied music performance under JU’s Dr. Marguerite Richardson as well as aviation, told News4Jax it was the first time he got the opportunity to play for passengers, so he seized the moment.

“Christmas has always been a special holiday for me and I figured what better way to put our customers at ease and to spread a few smiles than to play a carol or two before flying! I am grateful that I have the opportunity to work in a profession that I love, and even more grateful to have shared another passion of mine – playing my instrument,” he added.

Passengers were spellbound by the performance of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” which scored points on social media as well. One user said that Jack Benny, a famous performer and violinist, would be proud, while others applauded the impromptu concert.

“My flight attendants and my first officer were so happy to have someone spreading cheer!” Schmidt said. “Our customers loved it as well – it was a great way to put them at ease. My flight attendants said they had never had more calm, and friendly passengers!”