Check out 3 of Jacksonville's newest nail salons

If you're interested in new Jacksonville nail salons, consider dropping into one of these new spots. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a nail salon near you.

Posh Nails & Spa

4600 Tropea Way, Suite 103, Windy Hill

Photo: Posh Nails & Spa/Yelp

Posh Nails & Spa is a nail salon and waxing spot.

"Whether you’re hoping to get ready for a night out on the town or want to look great for that upcoming event, we’ve totally got you covered," notes the business' website.

Services include regular and deluxe manicures; choose from acrylic, gel and dipping powder or nail art. A la carte options include a collagen wrap, a callus treatment, polish changes and waxing services. Book online appointments here.

Posh Nails & Spa currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Laquita H. noted, "I had an emergency repair that needed to be done at the last minute—about 30 minutes before the shop closed. Henry got me in and did my nails justice!"

Posh Nails & Spa is open from 10 a.m.–8:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ritzy Nail Spa

13121 City Center Blvd., Suite 104, Jacksonville North Estate

Photo: Kiara t./Yelp

Ritzy Nail Spa is a nail salon and waxing spot.

According to the business's Facebook page, "Our salon offers a unique beauty and wellness journey tailored to your specific well-being needs."

Ritzy Nail Spa's services include manicures, pedicures for adults and kids. Eyebrow, lip, underarm and Brazilian waxing are also available. It also hosts bridal showers, birthdays celebration, bachelorette parties and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Ritzy Nail Spa has been getting positive attention.

Katherine D. noted, "Best nail salon in River City area. Technicians take their time and my nails have always looked great!"

Ritzy Nail Spa is open from 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Gloss the Nail Lounge

4866 Big Island Drive, Suite 3, Windy Hill

Photo: gloss the nail lounge/Yelp

Gloss the Nail Lounge is a nail salon.

According to the business's Facebook page, this modern nail lounge is "here to bring out your most polished self with manicures, pedicures and specialty treatments for the goddess in you."

Besides manicures and pedicures, the salon also offers eyebrow shaping, foot massages and paraffin wax treatments per its Yelp page.

Gloss the Nail Lounge's current rating of 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Madison B., who visited Gloss the Nail Lounge on Jan. 6, wrote, "I got a gel manicure by Mimi who did an amazing job! She did not rush and her quality was great. I will be returning and requesting Mimi."

Gloss the Nail Lounge is open from 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

