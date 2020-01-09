Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,304/month, this 593-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 112 W. Adams St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable and is relatively bikeable.

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 1,302 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Here's a 1,760-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9439 San Jose Blvd. that's also going for $1,310/month.

Look for a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee, $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

13100 Broxton Bay Drive (Jacksonville North Estate)

Next, check out this 1,387-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 13100 Broxton Bay Drive. It's listed for $1,312/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and is bikeable.

31 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Located at 31 W. Adams St., here's a 1,045-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,385/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is relatively bikeable.

