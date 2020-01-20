Mandarin pier, boat ramp destroyed by hurricane set to reopen Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city has finished rebuilding the boat ramp and fishing pier off Mandarin Road that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and it is set to reopen on Tuesday.

County Dock, a small park that included water access along the St. Johns River adjacent to Walter Jones Historical Park, sat damaged for more than two years until the Federal Emergency Management Agency released money to the city of Jacksonville to pay for infrastructure damaged by the hurricane. Repairs began last year and are now complete.

The new dock and pier were rebuilt to withstand the effects of a hurricane.