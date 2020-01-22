Spend big on Brazilian fare at these top Jacksonville eateries

In search of a new favorite Brazilian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Brazilian restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

photo: terra gaucha brazilian steakhouse/yelp

Topping the list is a location of Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Situated at 4483 Southside Blvd. in Windy Hill, the Latin American steakhouse is the highest-rated high-end Brazilian restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 577 reviews on Yelp.

"The owners, all originally from Brazil, have worked through the ranks of several 'churrascarias' (Brazilian steakhouses) perfecting their skills and gaining knowledge about this uniquely authentic concept," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. Aside from high-quality cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb grilled over an open flame, you can also order from the gourmet salad bar, which features fresh vegetables, cured meats, cheeses and hot sides. Check out the full menu here.

2. Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse/Yelp

Next up is Windy Hill's outpost of Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 4784 Town Center Parkway.

"Fogo de Chão is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, which has specialized in fire-roasting high-quality meats since 1979 utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

"Fogo offers guests a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are carefully fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors, including the house specialty picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye, and lamb chops, to name a few." The restaurant's menu also features fresh salads, soups, vegetable sides and "feijoada," a traditional black bean stew served over rice. With four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, the Brazilian steakhouse has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

3. Texas de Brazil

Photo: texas de brazil/Yelp

Windy Hill's location of the national chain Texas de Brazil, located at 4634 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100, is another top choice.

"Texas de Brazil is a churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse, that features several cuts of flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage as well as an extravagant salad area with a wide array of seasonal chef-crafted items," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. Yelpers giving the fancy Brazilian steakhouse four stars out of 88 reviews, and you can check out the full menu here.

