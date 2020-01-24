Check out the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Goodby's Creek neighborhood

Spending time in Goodby's Creek? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Lebanese eatery to a Cuban spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Goodby's Creek, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Beirut Restaurant & Spirits

Photo: Jessica S./Yelp

Topping the list is the Lebanese and Mediterranean spot Beirut Restaurant & Spirits. Located at 3928 Baymeadows Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. On weekdays, this spot offers a Mediterranean buffet during lunch.

2. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

Photo: morgan h./Yelp

Next up is steakhouse and New American spot Stonewood Grill & Tavern, serving seafood and more, situated at 3832 Baymeadows Road, Suite #3. With four stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the tuna steak and Tuscan chicken among the chef's specialties here.

3. 1928 Cuban Bistro

Photo: Bobby B./Yelp

1928 Cuban Bistro, a Cuban spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3928 Baymeadows Road to see for yourself. Look for the La Nini among the beverage options here. The iced Cuban coffee is topped with milk and caramel.

