Jacksonville's 3 best spots for fancy Brazilian fare

Looking for a yummy South American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end South American restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

photo: terra gaucha brazilian steakhouse/yelp

Topping the list is Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 4483 Southside Blvd. in Windy Hill, the steakhouse, Brazilian and buffet spot is the highest-rated high-end South American restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 577 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse and the faces behind this business.

"Born in Rio Grande Do Sul, the pioneer place of the Gaúcho culture in Brazil, founder Joao Rizzon has spent over two decades working and perfecting the art of grilling meats over an open flame," according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "Mr. Rizzon is one of the pioneers of Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. He was one of the first Gaúcho chefs to bring this unique and exciting concept to America."

2. Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: fago de chao brazilian steakho/Yelp

Next up is Windy Hill's Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 4784 Town Center Parkway. It's an outpost of the well-known chain. With four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The site has lots more information about Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse.

"Fogo offers guests a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are carefully fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors, including the house specialty picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and lamb chops to name a few. Additionally, Fogo offers a gourmet Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, feijoada (traditional black bean stew with rice, fresh orange and yuca flour) and much more," according to the specialties section of its Yelp profile.

3. Texas de Brazil

photo: texas de brazil/yelp

Windy Hill's member of the popular chain Texas de Brazil, located at 4634 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse, venues and event space and Brazilian spot four stars out of 88 reviews.

We turned there for an overview of Texas de Brazil.

"Texas de Brazil is a churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse, that features several cuts of flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage as well as an extravagant salad area with a wide array of seasonal chef-crafted items," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.