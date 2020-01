Pucker up, pickle lovers, there’s a new snack in town.

Aldi is now selling a dill pickle popcorn, and a bag is less than $2.

The 7.5-ounce bag of Clancy’s popcorn pairs a pickle flavor with your favorite crunchy snack of popcorn.

The snack is part of Aldi Finds and will only be in stores for a limited time. The product may not be available in all stores.