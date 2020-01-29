Check out the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Brierwood neighborhood

Spending time in Brierwood? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast spot to a hookah lounge.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brierwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Aroma Corner

Photo: Bobby B./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery and breakfast/brunch spot Aroma Corner, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 5111 Baymeadows Road, Suite 12, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. Try the oolong tea and a slice of the black forest cake.

2. Sushila's Beauty Care

Photo: Sushila’s Beauty Care/Yelp

Next up is day spa, nail salon and eyebrow service spot Sushila's Beauty Care, situated at 5111 Baymeadows Road, STE18. With 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Book an eyebrow threading appointment on the website.

3. Ibex Ethiopian Kitchen

Photo: Jason P./Yelp

Ethiopian spot Ibex Ethiopian Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5111 Baymeadows Road, four stars out of 111 reviews. Try a meat or veggie platter.

4. Trio Hookah Lounge

Photo: Ilaha S./Yelp

Trio Hookah Lounge, a hookah bar, lounge and Mediterranean spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8725 Old Kings Road South to see for yourself. The food menu includes burgers, sandwiches and soup.

