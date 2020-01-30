Explore the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Secret Cove neighborhood

Visiting Secret Cove, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Secret Cove, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Brass Tacks Coffee

Photo: sama k./Yelp

Topping the list is coffee roastery Brass Tacks Coffee, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 4352-01 Southside Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp.

Get your java fix with offerings like cold brew, cortados and specialty drinks like lavender vanilla and coconut cream lattes, Enjoy your coffee with a cinnamon roll, jumbo matcha waffles with fruit compote or a bacon, egg, cheddar and chive biscuit.

2. Juicebox

Next up is JuiceBox, a spot to score juices, smoothies and acai bowls, situated at 4479 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Suite 4 With 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features more than a dozen smoothies, açaí and dragon fruit bowls and more than 10 blends of fresh fruit and vegetable juices.

3. Publix

photo: nataliya m./yelp

Grocery store and drugstore Publix is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway, four stars out of 35 reviews.

You'll find fresh meats, produce and seafood, as well as a full bakery, deli and frozen foods section. Fresh flowers and herbs, decorative plants and seasonal decor items are also available.

4. Nelson Crew Salon

Photo: karen f./Yelp

Nelson Crew Salon, a hair stylist spot that offers hair extensions and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4479 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Suite 2 to see for yourself.

Services include men's and women's haircuts, color and styling. Blowouts, updos and keratin treatments are also available.

