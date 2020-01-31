Together forever: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville couple is celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday!

John “Wright” Rowan and Patricia Rowan said “I do” in Jacksonville on January 31st, 1960. They both attended Andrew Jackson High School. John Rowan graduated in 1955 and Pat graduated in 1957.

The photo pictured on the left shows the two on their wedding day, and the photo on the right shows the couple together this past Christmas.

On their 50th Wedding Anniversary, they went to Dairy Queen to celebrate. The two love ice cream! The choice of location to celebrate was the talk of the town ten years ago.

John Rowan told News4Jax the secret to a long and happy marriage is to love each other, be kind to each other, and to remember that women are always right!

News4Jax wants to wish this fine couple a happy anniversary!