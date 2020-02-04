Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11110 Atlantic Blvd. (Sandalwood)

Listed at $1,035/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 11110 Atlantic Blvd.

The unit has a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7610 Blanding Blvd. (Duclay)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7610 Blanding Blvd. It's listed for $1,010/month for its 1,087 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9439 San Jose Blvd. that's also going for $1,010/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300-$400 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5710 Lenox Ave. (Hillcrest)

Next, check out this 1,118-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5710 Lenox Ave. It's listed for $1,012/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment also comes with carpeted floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Finally, located at 9727 Touchton Road, here's a 659-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,019/month.

The listing promises a balcony in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.