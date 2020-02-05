Nassau County 6th-grade math teacher receives national award, $25K

HILLIARD, Fla. – Kristen Musgrove, a sixth-grade mathematics teacher at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, was surprised Wednesday with an honor and a big check.

The Milken Family Foundation selected Musgrove as one of 40 teachers nationwide to be honored for their dedication and commitment to providing students with a high-quality education.

Described as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Awards have provided recognition and unrestricted financial awards of $25,000 to exceptional elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and specialists for 32 years.

“Kristen Musgrove knows that math is the ticket to the future in so many fields, and she’s helping all of her students to get on board,” said Greg Gallagher, senior program director of the Milken Educator Awards. “Even in non-technical situations, sound logic, a rigorous approach and creative mathematical thinking translate into successful problem-solving. Musgrove’s energy, empathy and ingenuity make her a great teacher-- and an inspirational colleague.”

Musgrove is a 13-year educator. She has led her district in student performance and learning gains. Musgrove also facilitated professional development for mathematics teachers across the district and has opened up her classroom as a model for other teachers to observe new strategies.

“Kristen Musgrove is an inspiring, dedicated teacher whose love for teaching and learning shine through every day in her classroom,” said Dr. Kathy Burns, superintendent for Nassau County School District. “We’re excited to celebrate with her as she is recognized as a Milken Educator Award winner.”

Hilliard Middle-Senior High School Principal Tammy Johnson, Greg Gallagher, senior program director of the Milken Educator Awards, Milken recipient Kristen Musgrove, Division of Public Schools Chancellor Jacob Oliva and Dr. Kathy Burns, superintendent for Nassau County School District. (Photo provided by FDOE)

In addition to participation in the Milken Educator Network, 2019-20 recipients will attend a Milken Educator Forum, March 26-28, in Indianapolis. Educators will have the opportunity to network with their new colleagues and hear from state and federal officials about the importance of maximizing their leadership roles to advance educator effectiveness.