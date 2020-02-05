The 4 best spots to score pizza in Jacksonville

Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings for pizza strike.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to 60 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of 63, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Carmines Pie House

Photo: carmines pie house/Yelp

First on the list is Carmines Pie House. Located in Riverside at 2677 Forbes St., the Italian restaurant is the highest-rated pizza spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 679 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rosati's Pizza

Next up is McGirts Creek's Rosati's Pizza, a member of the chain, situated at 7051 Collins Road, Suite 402. With four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, salads and sandwiches has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Picasso's Pizzeria

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

Arrowhead's Picasso's Pizzeria, located at 10503 San Jose Blvd., Suite 207, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian restaurant and wine bar, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews.

4. Your Pie

Photo: your pie/Yelp

Last but not least, there's a location of the chain Your Pie, a Windy Hill favorite with 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews. Stop by 4828 W. Deer Lake Drive to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, next time you're in the mood.

