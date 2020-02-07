Here are the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Jacksonville

Ready to check out the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From an Italian restaurant to a CBD shop, read on to see the newest businesses to land near you.

Bonchon

PHOTO: Sharon m./YELP

Stroll past 13423 Beach Blvd. in Golden Glades/The Woods and you'll find Bonchon. The new Korean spot offers a mixed menu featuring salads, burgers, Korean tacos, fried chicken wings, steamed buns and more. Lunch specials are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The new spot has been a welcome addition to the neighborhood, with a 4.5-star rating from 14 Yelp reviews.

Prati Italia

Photo: Jamie f./Yelp

Wander over to 4972 Big Island Drive in Windy Hill and you'll find Prati Italia, a new Italian spot and cocktail bar offering Roman-style pizzas, homemade pastas and more. The menu also features Italian-inspired dishes like a creamy onion soup, a pressed ham and cheese sandwich and limoncello cake. According to The Florida Times-Union, every menu item is made on-site from scratch with fresh, seasonal ingredients. The spot has received good attention from patrons thus far, with three stars from 18 reviews on Yelp.

Ageless Rejuvenation Center

Photo: Ageless Rejuvenation Center/Yelp

A Pickwick Park newcomer, Ageless Rejuvenation Center is a medical spa, laser hair removal and cryotherapy spot that's located at 10210 San Jose Blvd., Suite 4. The medical spa offers a wide range of beauty and body care services for men and women, including vein treatments, anti-aging therapies and rejuvenation procedures. Check out the current promotions and monthly specials here. The spot has been popular with customers: it currently boasts a five-star rating from three Yelp reviews.

CBD Cafe Wellness Center

PHOTO: cbd cafe wellness center/YELP

CBD Cafe Wellness Center is a spot to score CBD-infused vitamins, oils and more. In the store, expect to see a wide variety of CBD products, such as bath bombs, body lotions, coffee and edibles. There's even a CBD product for pets available. Check out the CBD shop, which is now open at 11018 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 123, in Southwood, for yourself. It's off to a good start among customers, with three stars from three Yelp reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.