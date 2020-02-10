Jacksonville's top 4 diners, ranked

Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Shoppers in the Jacksonville area historically spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants grew to 60 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of 63, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Metro Diner

Photo: metro diner/Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the Metro Diner chain. Located at 12807 San Jose Blvd. in Julington Creek, the traditional American spot is the highest-rated diner in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 334 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fox Restaurant

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Next up is Avondale's Fox Restaurant, situated at 3580 St. Johns Ave. With four stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American diner has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Charlie's Diner

Photo: lisa d./Yelp

Charlie's Diner, an eatery that offers barbecue and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8929 Philips Highway in Baymeadows Center to see for yourself.

4. Oceana Diner

Photo: kina d./Yelp

Over in Golden Glades-The Woods, check out Oceana Diner, which has earned four stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American diner at 13799 Beach Blvd., Suite 3.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.