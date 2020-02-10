SeaWorld bans dolphin-riding from its shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The next time you go to SeaWorld, you could see a major change.

Trainers will no longer ride dolphins at the three theme parks.

This comes after a nearly year-long campaign by animal rights activists to get the company to prohibit the stunt.

It includes riding on the backs of dolphins and standing on their faces. SeaWorld says the phasing out of the stunts will take place over the next few months.