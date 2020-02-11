Broomchallenge: Broom can stand on own any given day

Surely, by now you've seen the latest craze ... um, sweeping the internet.Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” trick would work, because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

We couldn’t find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people ran with it.

Fun, right? Right.But the truth is, you can make a broom stand upright today... and tomorrow and the day after... and the day after that.It has nothing to do with the earth's gravitational pull on a certain day. It also has nothing to do with the vernal equinox (another day of the year when this "magic" supposedly happens).Instead, it has everything to do with balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

(By the way, this video is from 2012 because this myth has been around that long, if not longer.)

NASA said due to the gravitational pull and the earth's rotation today a broomstick will stand on its own 🧹 #BroomStickChallenge pic.twitter.com/oR9Pl8loCO — ħigh_Yélloώ (@Mah_Lightbright) February 11, 2020