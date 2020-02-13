Orange Park makes top 10 list of ‘Best Places To Retire’

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Orange Park is known for many things, and now you can add “best place to retire” to the list.

SmartAsset’s retirement map landed Orange Park as number 10 on the list of best places to retire in 2020.

Naples, Florida came in at number one. New Port Richey also made the list, coming in at number seven.

The study gathered data on three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities.

The top 10 U.S. communities for retirees ranked in order are:

1.) Naples, FL

2.) Cumming, GA

3.) Beverly Hills, CA

4.) Media, PA

5.) Gig Harbor, WA

6.) Farmington, MI

7.) New Port Richey, FL

8.) Grosse Pointe, MI

9.) Westlake Village, CA

10.) Orange Park, FL

Click here for more inforamtion.