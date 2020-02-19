Jacksonville's 4 top spots for affordable pizza

Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza sources in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Your Pie

Photo: Your Pie/Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the chain Your Pie. Located at 4828 W. Deer Lake Drive West in Windy Hill, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, is the highest-rated low-priced pizza spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp.

We turned to Yelp to learn more about Your Pie and the faces behind the business.

According to the business' Yelp page, the company was founded by Drew French in 2008 and "inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia."

Your Pie is best known for using "hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, as well as traditional pizzas, chopped salads and paninis," the business states on Yelp in the specialties section.

2. Newk's Eatery

This outpost of the well-known chain Newk's Eatery, a spot to score pizza, sandwiches and salads, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 108 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14964 Max Leggett Parkway to see for yourself.

Popular pizzas include barbecue chicken, spicy shrimp and sausage and pepperoni.

Yelper Reny L. wrote, "We decided to get the pairings: Italian sandwich, broccolini and cheese soup, spicy shrimp pizza, Caesar salad and sausage and pepperoni pizza. The soup is pretty good and shrimp pizza was great!"

3. Pieology Pizzeria

Photo: pureology pizzeria/Yelp

Over in Windy Hill, check out this member of the national chain Pieology Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the vegan and fast food spot, which offers pizza and more, by heading over to 4624 Town Crossing Drive, Suite 125.

We looked to Yelp for more about Pieology Pizzeri. The chain, which boasts more than 100 locations, was founded in 2010 by pizza enthusiast Carl Chang.

"Pieology is the true pie-oneer in the fast-casual custom pizza segment, evolving from the simple idea that pizza—or the pursuit of the perfect pizza—has the power to bring friends, family and community together," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

When it comes to signature items, diners can "explore their unique tastes with any combination of house-made crusts, signature sauces, unlimited fresh toppings and garden-fresh made-to-order salads."

4. Vito's Pizza and Restaurant

Photo: James S./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Vito's Pizza and Restaurant, an Atlantic Boulevard Estates favorite with four stars out of 87 reviews. Stop by 1531 Monument Road, Suite 7 to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Yelp can offer more information about Vito's Pizza and Restaurant.

Yelper Katie K. shared, "Friendly, cozy, authentic pizza joint feel...we ordered a whole pie—half breaded eggplant and half ricotta and black olive. The breaded eggplant pizza is the stuff of dreams. It is so good!"

