Rare pink grasshopper found in Texas garden

AUSTIN – A rare grasshopper was spotted in a Texas woman’s garden.

The pink grasshopper is turning heads because of its beautiful color.

Turns out, it’s a genetic mutation, Victoria Hillman with National Geographic says.

“This mutation results in one of two things happening or even a combination of the two; a reduce or even absence of the normal pigment and/or the excessive production of other pigments,” Hillman wrote in a blog for National Geographic.

