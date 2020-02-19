71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

71ºF

Features

Rare pink grasshopper found in Texas garden

Tags: Animals
Allison Barger took a photo of a pink grasshopper in her garden Feb. 16, 2020 (Courtesy Allison Barger)
Allison Barger took a photo of a pink grasshopper in her garden Feb. 16, 2020 (Courtesy Allison Barger)

AUSTIN – A rare grasshopper was spotted in a Texas woman’s garden.

The pink grasshopper is turning heads because of its beautiful color.

Turns out, it’s a genetic mutation, Victoria Hillman with National Geographic says.

“This mutation results in one of two things happening or even a combination of the two; a reduce or even absence of the normal pigment and/or the excessive production of other pigments,” Hillman wrote in a blog for National Geographic.

For more information, click here,

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: