Authorities searching for missing Tennessee 15-month-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Va. – Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing toddler who hasn’t been seen by some of her family members for around two months.

According to the Tennessee Burea of Investigation, 15-month-old Evelyn was last seen on Dec. 26, 2019 and was not reported missing until Feb. 18.

Some family members told authorities they hadn’t seen her since the end of November 2019.

Authorities say no piece of information is insignificant in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

When WCYB questioned the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office PIO about the investigation, here’s how he responded:

“Right now we’re not sure of her exact location. It could be anywhere from what we know. We’re conducting the investigation, and obviously we’ve been talking to as many people as we’ve come in contact with that knew about the child. We have several others we will be speaking with as well, and we’ve also been receiving some leads we’ve been following up on... We want to know why the child was not reported missing earlier."