JASMYN opens new center for homeless youth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JASMYN, a non-profit, youth-centric organization supporting LGBTQ youth through Health Services, is opening a third facility for youth experiencing homelessness.

JASMYN House 3, or “J3” will serve as a safe space for young people to come and have access to computers, mail and phones; grab and go food and hygiene pantry items; shower suites with laundry facilities and more.

It will also provide a private counseling space and care coordination that connects young people to resources in the community that meets their individual needs.

There will be an open house event Sunday, February 23rd, from 2:30-4:30 pm.

“For several years we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of homeless youth we’ve served—both LGBTQ and straight young people, said Cindy Watson, JASMYN CEO. “We made it a strategic priority to address the needs of these young people and opening J3 is really the fulfillment of a long-planned effort. In 2019, we served 135 homeless youth. And, unfortunately, we expect that number to continue to increase.”

JASMYN helps young people with the many facets of homelessness, including access to healthcare, food and other basic needs, while working with more than 15 community partners to place them in temporary, transitional and permanent housing.

The new building, a renovated 100-year-old home, is a day center only and does not provide housing on site.

For more information, visit www.jasmyn.org.