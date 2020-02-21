Lost toddler found while being protected by family dog in woods

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – A loyal dog is getting some extra treats after officials said he protected his lost owner until help arrived.

Authorities received calls from a frantic mother after her 3-year-old boy wandered off while playing outside with family.

The mother told the 911 operators that their dog “Buddy” was also missing. She added that the dog might be with the lost child.

When police and K9 units arrived, they began searching for the missing child.

Deputies in Suwannee County said neighbors found the missing child and dog in the woods.

Neighbors told officials that the dog would not let them near the child.

Buddy was standing guard next to the toddler keeping people away.

Officials reunited the child with his mother thanks to vigilant neighbors and Buddy.

“Fortunately, we were able to reunite the child with his mother, thanks in part to “man’s best friend” and an alert neighbor,” deputies said.