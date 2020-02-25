Think you love Pub Subs? Think again...
Florida man tattoos Pub Sub on arm
A Florida man proved his love for the Publix Chicken Tender Sub by tattooing it on his arm.
He wanted to make sure this local delicacy stuck with him forever.
A tattoo artist with Madame Firecracker Artwork and Custom Tattooing in Bradenton, FL, was lucky enough to make this masterpiece.
Pub Subs are well-known for being delicious and reasonably priced.
Sometimes a man moves to a place and falls inlove with its local delicacies... Btw pubsubs are all on sale for 5.99 this week.Posted by Madame Firecracker Artwork and Custom Tattooing on Thursday, February 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.