Florida is one of the most expensive places to buy wine, research finds

Now that’s something to wine about...

A new study found that Florida is one of the most expensive states to buy wine.

House Method, a comprehensive source for home services research, found that the average bottle of wine in Florida costs $14.84, making it one of the most expensive states in the country.

The national average of $13.36.

The most expensive place to buy wine is Mississippi, where the average bottle of wine costs $15.51. Massachusetts comes in as the cheapest state for wine, with the average bottle costing just $10.97.

“The study came together by finding the prices of top supermarket wine brands of Sauvignon Blanc White, Cabernet Sauvignon Red, and Rosé wine at popular retailers for up to 10 zip codes in each state,” the study said.

Click here to read the full report.