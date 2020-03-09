March 9 is National Napping Day!
Go ahead, take a nap today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Go ahead and take a nap today because, well, it’s National Napping Day.
It’s no coincidence the day is observed following the return of daylight saving time.
It’s a great excuse to catch up on the hour of sleep lost to the annual time change.
Naps are scientifically proven to combat mid-day fatigue and provide energy.
RELATED | You should wash your pillow every 6 months; here’s how
A NASA study showed that a 40-minute nap improved pilot performance by 34%.
It also improved pilot alertness by 100%.
Doctors often prescribe scheduled napping for patients suffering from narcolepsy.
Sleep tight.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.