Family lightens mood by shopping in T-Rex inflatable costume

SAN ANTONIO – During a time where some people may be stressed or have anxiety, News4Jax is finding at least one video a day that will put a smile on your face!

On Tuesday, we found a video showing associates at Life Care Center of Orange Park dancing their way through this tough time.

Today, we want to show you a video of a San Antonio family who is finding a fun way to go shopping and practice social distancing... dinosaur style!

The family was at a H-E-B in Texas and dressed up in T-Rex inflatable costumes to bring smiles to shoppers’ faces.

We hope we could make you smile today!