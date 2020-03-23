Family recreates Pirates of the Caribbean ride in house
Now THIS is how you quarantine
Sometimes you have to make your own Disney Magic at home.
The Thornock family, from Utah, recreated the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in their house. During coronavirus isolation, the family chose this as a way to keep everyone busy and to ease their minds.
Chip and Co. posted the video on its Facebook page. It has thousands of shares.
Yo Ho, Yo Ho! A pirate’s life for me!
