78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

78ºF

Features

Family recreates Pirates of the Caribbean ride in house

Now THIS is how you quarantine

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Viral, Video, Smile, Social Distancing, Pirates of the Caribbean

Sometimes you have to make your own Disney Magic at home.

The Thornock family, from Utah, recreated the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in their house. During coronavirus isolation, the family chose this as a way to keep everyone busy and to ease their minds.

Chip and Co. posted the video on its Facebook page. It has thousands of shares.

Yo Ho, Yo Ho! A pirate’s life for me!

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: