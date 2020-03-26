Five Points’ Birdies to close bar permanently after 11 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Birdies, a popular bar in Jacksonville’s Five Points, is closing permanently, the Times-Union reports.
The business blames the loss of business on the coronavirus.
Owner Christy Frazier confirmed the closure with the Times-Union through Facebook Messenger.
“Birdies, as a bar, is closing permanently,” Frazier said. “We will be selling to go package sales for pick up and delivery under the name Birdies soon.”
The bar originally opened in 2009.
“To all of our patrons and supporters, we appreciate you!” a post on Facebook said.
To all of our patrons and supporters, we appreciate you! We believe part of our job as a neighborhood bar is to be a...Posted by Birdies on Monday, March 16, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.