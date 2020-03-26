78ºF

Five Points’ Birdies to close bar permanently after 11 years

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Birdies, a popular bar in Jacksonville’s Five Points, is closing permanently, the Times-Union reports.

The business blames the loss of business on the coronavirus.

Owner Christy Frazier confirmed the closure with the Times-Union through Facebook Messenger.

“Birdies, as a bar, is closing permanently,” Frazier said. “We will be selling to go package sales for pick up and delivery under the name Birdies soon.”

The bar originally opened in 2009.

“To all of our patrons and supporters, we appreciate you!” a post on Facebook said.

