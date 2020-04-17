Amused museum staff curious who ‘defaced’ statue with face mask

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The staff at the Lightner Museum in St. Augustine is wondering who decided to protect the city's founder from catching coronavirus.

The staff discovered the statue of Pedro Menendez de Aviles in front of the museum had been defaced (so to speak) this week. Someone adorned it with a face mask.

Ray Eme, the associate director for the Lightner Museum, told News4Jax the staff got a kick out of it when they spotted the mask.

It's unclear if it was done as a prank or a deeper statement, but the museum staff will be leaving the mask in place for at least the next week or so. They feel it actually sends the right message right now -- everyone should be taking steps to protect themselves and others during the pandemic.

Eme said the statute is owned by the city, but the museum staff checked and no one in the city offices is responsible either.

He said the person won’t be in trouble because “the city has bigger things to worry about,” but the museum staff is curious to know who did it. If you have any information, you can call the museum at 904-824-2874.