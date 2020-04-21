Wendy’s to give out free nuggets nationwide on Friday

83ºF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Wendy’s locations nationwide will be giving out free 4-piece nuggets on Friday.

“No purchase necessary and not a single string attached," Wendy’s said.

The offer includes both the original and spicy nuggets.

Drive-thru orders only.

Click here to find a location near you.

