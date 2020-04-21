Wendy’s to give out free nuggets nationwide on Friday
No purchase necessary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wendy’s locations nationwide will be giving out free 4-piece nuggets on Friday.
“No purchase necessary and not a single string attached," Wendy’s said.
The offer includes both the original and spicy nuggets.
Drive-thru orders only.
Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020
